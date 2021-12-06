Backblaze (BLZE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 13th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Backblaze stock opened at 22.49 on Monday. Backblaze has a 12-month low of 18.23 and a 12-month high of 36.50.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

