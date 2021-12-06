Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

BLZE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair started coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Backblaze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 28.25.

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 22.49 on Monday. Backblaze has a 12-month low of 18.23 and a 12-month high of 36.50.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

