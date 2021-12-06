Banano (BAN) Trading Down 12.1% This Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last week, Banano has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market cap of $22.58 million and approximately $189,166.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00055100 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,971,608 coins and its circulating supply is 1,309,673,065 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.