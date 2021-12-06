Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.85.

BAND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $67.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46, a PEG ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.67. Bandwidth has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $196.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,661 shares of company stock valued at $133,324. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

