Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 130.00.
NASDAQ RIVN opened at 104.67 on Monday. Rivian has a fifty-two week low of 95.20 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.
Rivian Company Profile
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
