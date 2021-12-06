Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 130.00.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 104.67 on Monday. Rivian has a fifty-two week low of 95.20 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jiten Behl acquired 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 655,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950 over the last quarter.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

