Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.37.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.78. 774,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,459,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $366.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.