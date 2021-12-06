Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Holdings Cut by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal accounts for 1.3% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $17,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.09.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.61. 23,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.85. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.69 and a 12 month high of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

