Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Holdings Increased by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Bank OZK comprises about 2.8% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Bank OZK worth $20,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 5.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 51.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,170,000 after buying an additional 30,399 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 44.4% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

OZK traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,764. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.68. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.