Barclays Cuts Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 3,600

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,800 ($50.39) to GBX 3,600 ($47.74) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($54.37) to GBX 4,200 ($55.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($51.98) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($51.98) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,075 ($54.04) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bellway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,913.17 ($51.89).

Shares of Bellway stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.23) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 3,198 ($42.41). The stock had a trading volume of 112,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,995. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,261.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,356.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,651 ($35.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.81).

In related news, insider Jason Honeyman acquired 3,373 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,161 ($41.92) per share, for a total transaction of £106,620.53 ($141,389.66). Also, insider Keith Adey sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($42.20), for a total value of £102,842.24 ($136,379.27).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

