Barclays Cuts Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target to GBX 1,470

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,600 ($21.22) to GBX 1,470 ($19.49) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s previous close.

VTY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($14.98) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.83) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,490 ($19.76) to GBX 1,560 ($20.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,331.18 ($17.65).

Shares of Vistry Group stock traded up GBX 6.83 ($0.09) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,134.83 ($15.05). 324,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,552. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 799.77 ($10.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.92). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,164.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,205.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

