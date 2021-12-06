Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) PT Lowered to GBX 760

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 850 ($11.27) to GBX 760 ($10.08) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BDEV. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 850 ($11.27) to GBX 810 ($10.74) in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 861 ($11.42) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 816.89 ($10.83).

Shares of LON:BDEV traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 719.40 ($9.54). 1,587,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 670.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,209.53. The company has a market cap of £7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.24. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 577.80 ($7.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 889.55 ($11.80).

In other news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 81,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.59), for a total transaction of £526,098.24 ($697,659.75).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

