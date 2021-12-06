Base Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $722,134.90 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00004129 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $722,134.90 and approximately $20,501.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00037828 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 455,680 coins and its circulating supply is 358,386 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

