Beacon (BECN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19,404.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Beacon has a market cap of $843,837.26 and $19,404.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000939 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00040256 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000136 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.