Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded at Raymond James

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BECN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.23.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of BECN stock opened at $52.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.09.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.