Beefy.Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00184549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.41 or 0.00604871 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014360 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00062478 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007694 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.