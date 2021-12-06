BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Down 8%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $283.50 and last traded at $289.03. 14,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 265,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.78.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 165,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $302.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,689.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,427 shares of company stock worth $26,866,223. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

