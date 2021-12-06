Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $1.12 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $119.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.23. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

