Belt Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.58 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.05 or 0.00007958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $36.58 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00055449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.06 or 0.08477859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00058989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,933.45 or 1.00046519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00076619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,029,537 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

