Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OTGLY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Shares of CD Projekt stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,056. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

