BERNcash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.00 (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One BERNcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BERNcash has a market capitalization of $102,942.22 and $9.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BERNcash has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,999.52 or 0.99672021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00047823 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00265107 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.45 or 0.00420382 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00184342 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009574 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008905 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BERNcash Profile

BERNcash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BERNcash is a peer-to-peer payment system that allows instant payments with low fees. BERN was named after presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. BERN is a free open source project derived from NovaCoin and subsequently Bitcoin, with the goal of providing a long-term energy-efficient x14-based crypto-currency to support progressive politics. Built on the foundation of Bitcoin and NovaCoin, innovations such as proof-of-stakehelp further advance the field of crypto-currency. “

BERNcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

