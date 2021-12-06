BERNcash Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One BERNcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BERNcash has traded up 33.8% against the dollar. BERNcash has a total market capitalization of $108,801.36 and approximately $10.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,555.82 or 0.99256214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.06 or 0.00269093 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.84 or 0.00439471 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.15 or 0.00184843 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001099 BTC.

About BERNcash

BERN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BERNcash is a peer-to-peer payment system that allows instant payments with low fees. BERN was named after presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. BERN is a free open source project derived from NovaCoin and subsequently Bitcoin, with the goal of providing a long-term energy-efficient x14-based crypto-currency to support progressive politics. Built on the foundation of Bitcoin and NovaCoin, innovations such as proof-of-stakehelp further advance the field of crypto-currency. “

BERNcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

