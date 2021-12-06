Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.12

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.77 million and a P/E ratio of 10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 103.89%. On average, analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.4153 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is 73.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

