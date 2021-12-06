Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $61.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Beyond Meat traded as low as $63.12 and last traded at $64.35, with a volume of 12894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.61.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,948,000 after purchasing an additional 174,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,926,000 after purchasing an additional 519,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,896,000 after buying an additional 231,029 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,870,000 after buying an additional 185,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,866,000 after buying an additional 541,118 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

