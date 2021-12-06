BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.15) Per Share

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BeyondSpring in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.15) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.45). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BeyondSpring’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.14) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on BeyondSpring from $95.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of BYSI opened at $4.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. BeyondSpring has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $157.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 16.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BeyondSpring during the third quarter valued at $2,067,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring during the third quarter valued at $291,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 393.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Tanaka Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 61.8% during the third quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 121,940 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

