BHPCoin (BHP) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.43 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. BHPCoin has a market cap of $9.43 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BHPCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00055471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.29 or 0.08452160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00059145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,011.08 or 0.99682072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00076388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002571 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BHPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BHPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.