Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.86.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of BILL opened at $236.98 on Monday. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $109.64 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.66 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.60, for a total transaction of $1,311,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 471,882 shares of company stock valued at $142,670,867. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $124,322,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

