Binamon Trading 40.5% Lower This Week (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Binamon has traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. Binamon has a market cap of $20.28 million and $4.03 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binamon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00055414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.27 or 0.08472170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00058679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,823.75 or 0.99782239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00076431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002582 BTC.

About Binamon

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.