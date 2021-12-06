BinaryX (BNX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $71.58 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 6th. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 48.6% lower against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $143.15 million and $71.58 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for approximately $70.77 or 0.00144564 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010676 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006362 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.16 or 0.00576427 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

