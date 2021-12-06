BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Down to $37.12

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.12, but opened at $34.14. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 1,210 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 350.94 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $754,375.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $601,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,455 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,226 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.