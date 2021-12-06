BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $344.06

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $344.06, but opened at $326.65. BioNTech shares last traded at $299.00, with a volume of 69,181 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.67.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 39.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BioNTech by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $778,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

