Bismuth Hits Market Cap of $4.86 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $4.86 million and $695.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00012287 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,114,577 coins and its circulating supply is 22,981,012 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

