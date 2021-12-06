Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.07 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $18.07 million and $254,213.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for $40.16 or 0.00079686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000502 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

