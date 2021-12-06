BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $483,754.24 and $55,374.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00039084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001998 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

