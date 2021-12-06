Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Down 23.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 6th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $749.16 million and $53.42 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $42.78 or 0.00087649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.44 or 0.00353340 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.68 or 0.00142776 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001796 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.