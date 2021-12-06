Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits One Day Volume of $8,405.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $8,405.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00003023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.40 or 0.00358268 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00148806 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00092537 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.