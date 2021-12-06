BitcoinPoS 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,824.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded up 81.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $915,105.77 and $3,824.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 85.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,181,699 coins and its circulating supply is 4,970,245 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

