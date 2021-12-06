BitcoinZ (BTCZ) One Day Volume Tops $313,372.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 6th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $313,372.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.70 or 0.00354399 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.78 or 0.00148626 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00090363 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,631,646,131 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

