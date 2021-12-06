Bitradio Price Hits $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $83,668.11 and approximately $18.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00012963 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.44 or 0.00513660 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,648,584 coins and its circulating supply is 10,648,580 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.