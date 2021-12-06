Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of OWL stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.42. 9,224,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,859. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 86,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,344,261.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,417 shares of company stock worth $6,301,784 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth $1,652,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth $61,498,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth $1,853,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth $7,323,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

