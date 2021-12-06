BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CLSA upgraded BlueScope Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BlueScope Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

BlueScope Steel stock opened at $68.92 on Monday. BlueScope Steel has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $90.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.12.

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.