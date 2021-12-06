BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,199. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $17.07.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.