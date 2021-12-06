Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOWFF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$57.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $41.80 on Monday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

