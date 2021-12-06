Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Boise Cascade worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after buying an additional 96,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 394.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after purchasing an additional 147,888 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

NYSE:BCC traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,508. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.10. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $42.71 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 3.34%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.