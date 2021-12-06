BOMB Achieves Market Cap of $1.61 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 6th. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00003510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $345,325.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,682.24 or 0.99044348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00047592 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00033925 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.99 or 0.00767990 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 896,539 coins and its circulating supply is 895,751 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

