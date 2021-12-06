BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (BAG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (CURRENCY:BAG) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token coin can now be bought for $0.0985 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $25,960.00 worth of BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00037343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007075 BTC.

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Profile

BAG is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,829,882 coins. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @DeFiBonds

According to CryptoCompare, “BondAppetit is a DeFi protocol with a stablecoin (USDap) fully backed by real-world assets with fixed periodic income (bonds). The main asset inside the protocol’s ecosystem is the native stablecoin BondAppétit USD (USDap). The price of USDap is at a constant ratio of 1 to 1 with the US Dollar and is always backed by sufficient collateral. To ensure transparency, the protocol updates the price of real world-assets based on several proven and recognized sources, such as Bloomberg and CBonds. “

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

