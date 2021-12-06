Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,713.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,114.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,405.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2,306.39. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 230.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

