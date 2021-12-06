Boosted Finance (BOOST) Achieves Market Cap of $230,448.51

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $230,448.51 and approximately $59,564.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.85 or 0.00007640 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00055748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.56 or 0.08531971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00059691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,389.44 or 0.99991818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00076649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

