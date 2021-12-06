Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $104,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.02. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,528. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.26. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $46.28 and a 12 month high of $65.47.

