Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOX in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BOX’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of BOX opened at $25.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. BOX has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 1.30.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 64.04%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $353,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,904,611. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,773 shares of company stock worth $1,203,848. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth $123,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 28.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 60,920 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 43.8% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 13.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

