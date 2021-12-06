Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Buys 110 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 92.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,114.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,405.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2,306.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,713.24.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.